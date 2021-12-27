A 35-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery, assault, interference with an officer and felony destruction of property after he allegedly attacked his wife and caused significant damage to a motel room Sunday night.
Officers responded to the Alamo Inn where they found a 29-year-old woman inside of a pickup truck with Texas plates. She told officers she had just fought with her husband, the 35-year-old man. She had a cut to her right eye that was bleeding, Police. Lt. Brent Wasson said.
