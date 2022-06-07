Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
The 2022 primary election in Campbell County promises to be busy, with all of the county elected positions and three commission seats up for grabs, but it should also be an interesting election for the Campbell County Republican Party Central Committee.
There are 144 Republican precinct committee seats for 37 precincts open: 72 men and 72 women. This past filing period, more than 200 people filed for precinct committee seats.
