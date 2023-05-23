 Skip to main content
Friendships, inspiration on display at Special Olympics in Gillette

Volunteer Jordi Stewart, 9, stands near cases of water as she keeps track and field athletes hydrated Saturday during the Special Olympics Summer Games at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Dozens of athletes were at the Thunder Basin High School track Friday afternoon, running, walking, throwing and rolling.

LEFT | Andrea Morillon-Sosa, 20, of Jackson, crosses the finish line to a high five during a day of Special Olympics track and field events at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.
RIGHT | Gillette Police officer Mike Palo awards medals to athletes competing in track and field events during the Special Olympics Summer Games at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.
ABOVE | Phil Grabrick coaxes an athlete to the finish line of a track and field event Saturday during a day of competition in the Special Olympics Summer Games at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.
Dylan Kelley, a former olympian and avid photographer from Wright, documents track and field events Saturday during the Special Olympics Summer Games at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.
People cheer on athletes competing in track and field events Saturday during the Special Olympics Summer Games at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.
ABOVE | People cheer on athletes competing in track and field events Saturday during the Special Olympics Summer Games at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.

