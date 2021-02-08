The number of active COVID-19 cases in Wyoming dipped below 1,000 this weekend, ringing in at 869 as of Monday.
Campbell County saw its active cases drop to 33 when it added five new confirmed cases and seven recoveries Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
When the year began, Wyoming and Campbell County had 1,401 and 101 active cases, respectively, with both experiencing a gradual decline — with a few exceptions — though this point in February.
Even while working out the kinks of a hasty vaccine rollout that jumbled federal, state and local government coordination, more than 75% of Campbell County’s first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with more clinics planned ahead to doll out first and second doses.
The number of hospitalizations has stayed low, too. There was one COVID-19 patient at Campbell County Memorial Hospital Monday and 41 total in the state, which is the least in Wyoming since Oct. 5, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has an outsized share of the state’s COVID-19 patients with 17, while Wyoming Medical Center has the next highest count with six, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 3,175
- First vaccine doses administered: 2,467 (77.7%; as of Feb. 7)
- Second vaccine doses received: 1,875
- Second vaccine doses administered: 658 (35.1%; as of Feb. 7)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 5
- Number of probables: 472
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 13
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,181
- Number of active cases: 33
- Recoveries: 4,559
- Recoveries in past seven days: 45
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 55
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 150
- Number of probables: 7,737
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 593
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 45,047
- Number of active cases: 869
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 624
- Hospitalizations today: 41
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,858 (1,179)
Natrona: 5,752 (1,844)
Campbell: 4,181 (472)
Fremont: 3,914 (676)
Albany: 3,468 (363)
Sweetwater: 3,424 (135)
Sheridan: 2,351 (600)
Weston: 526 (92)
Crook: 383 (34)
Johnson: 403 (213)
