NHSFR Performance 12
Buy Now

Slade Keith of Arizona competes in the saddle bronc event Saturday, July 23, 2022 during the 12th performance of the 2022 NHSFR at Morningside Park in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The 75th National High School Finals Rodeo begins Sunday night with opening performances at Cam-plex, as the event marks its 13th appearance in Gillette.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.