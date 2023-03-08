1000 BLOCK CHURCH AVENUE: A 21-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana and several counts of misdemeanor drug possession Tuesday night. A 22-year-old man told police about drug activity at a home on Church Avenue. When officers arrived, a 35-year-old woman allowed them inside, where they saw several pieces of drug paraphernalia in the open. The 21-year-old, Zackery Hall, arrived while officers were inside, and held a THC vape pen that he admitted to smoking from. Police got a search warrant and found 3.5 grams of marijuana belonging to the woman, who was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession. About 22 grams of marijuana dabs, jeweler’s baggies and a scale were found in Hall’s room. Police also found a 1/3 gram of cocaine and a bag with meth residue. In addition to possession with intent to deliver, Hall was arrested for marijuana, cocaine and meth possession, and use of a controlled substance, for the THC vape pen, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
