Along with nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, Campbell County also has five "probable" cases of the novel coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
Probable cases is a new level of information the WDH is reporting in its regular afternoon COVID-19 update. It indicates a patient who exhibits virus symptoms and has had contact with a known confirmed case, said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer.
Wednesday afternoon's report also shows the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has grown to 230, with 73 probables.
Of those cases, 94 have already recovered, the Wyoming Health Department reports. That includes three Campbell County cases.
The first local recovery was a woman who quarantined at home and also was the county's first reported case. The second to recover is a 14-year-old boy who tested positive March 31 and also quarantined at home, Campbell County Public Health reports. The third was announced Tuesday evening by Public Health and is a man in his 50s who tested positive Friday. He’s been released from home quarantine.
In addition to the other six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Campbell County, Public Health is monitoring 194 patients considered “possible positives” who are quarantined at home. So far, another 107 possible positives have been released from home isolation.
Those are different from the state's "probable" cases in that they aren't necessarily people who are known to have had contact with a confirmed case.
The WDH reports 2,567 tests have been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 1,582 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, 152 of the positive test results were from the state laboratory while 78 came from commercial labs.
Campbell County has so far had 236 tests completed at the state lab and has three tests awaiting results.
The nine confirmed cases in the county extrapolates to an infection rate of 19.4 per 100,000 residents, Public Health reports. That compares to Laramie County, which at 53 has the most confirmed cases in the state and has a ratio of 53 per 100,000. It also has the most probable cases at 16.
Teton County has 45 confirmed cases and 14 probables, while Fremont County has 38 (7), Natrona 27 (7) cases and Sheridan 12 (3). Eighteen of the state’s 23 counties have at least one confirmed case.
So far, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming, the only state in the U.S. without at least one.
