Verizon-Cellular Plus in Gillette will give away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“We are excited to be able to give back to our local community and help students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” said company President Adam Kimmet in a press release. “Although we are not sure what the school year will look like, we know there will be learning taking place and kids will need school supplies."
