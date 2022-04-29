Campbell County Assessor Troy Clements will be running for re-election this year.
Clements has worked in the assessor’s office for 23 years, and he’s spent the last 16 as the county assessor.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Cloudy and windy. High 44F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with a mixture of rain and snow, especially early. Low 34F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 2:48 pm
Campbell County Assessor Troy Clements will be running for re-election this year.
Clements has worked in the assessor’s office for 23 years, and he’s spent the last 16 as the county assessor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.