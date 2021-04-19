Recent snowfall and cold temperatures shouldn’t cause too much damage to area trees, like this Canada red cherry tree. After some nice weather over the past month that hints of spring, the damage from this week's cold and snow may be more to our psyche than area trees that have started to bud out.
The rapid shift from moderate temperatures and sunny skies on Sunday to an unofficial overnight accumulation of 2 inches of snow on Monday wasn’t severe enough to break any records for either low temperatures or snowfall.
“This is just April weather,” said Eric Helgeson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. He pointed out that March and April are the snowiest months for the region.
