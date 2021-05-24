Lunar eclipse

Above, the moon turns red as the Earth’s shadow begins to cut off the light from the sun during a total lunar eclipse April 15, 2014. Another lunar eclipse will be visible in Gillette early Monday morning. A local watch party is planned at Bell Nob Golf Course. The partial eclipse will start at 3:44 a.m with the full eclipse at 5:11 a.m. and ending at 5:25 a.m.

 News Record File Photo

Early Wednesday morning, a total lunar eclipse will grace the skies of the western United States, including Gillette.

The penumbral eclipse, which is the first stage of the eclipse, will begin at 2:47 a.m. The partial eclipse begins at 3:44 a.m.

