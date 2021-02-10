Firefighters responded to a fire involving a fully-engulfed shed behind a mobile home Tuesday night.
Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that a 40-year-old woman called 911 to report smoke coming from the shed behind her home on Cotton Avenue near the intersection of Highway 59 and Garner Lake Road. Firefighters found the shed completely consumed by flames at 5:48 p.m. and had the fire put out by 5:54 p.m., Battalion Chief Kate Eischeid said.
