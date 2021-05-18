The Gillette Community Theatre is hosting a comedy event this week.
In “Rise and Shine, Summer Grove,” characters Pat White and Pat Gray come to a television studio to record a public service announcement for their groups’ national convention of crocheters called the “Happy Hookers.” When a pair of television anchors are knocked out and can’t go on the air, White and Gray are asked to take their places. What happens next will have the audience laughing.
