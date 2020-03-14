The Wyoming Department of Health reports that it's been notified of another know case of novel coronavirus disease 2019 in Wyoming.
The announcement issued Saturday afternoon comes less than a day after an older Fremont County man, who is hospitalized, had been confirmed as the state's second case of COVID-19.
The latest case is a Sheridan County man who "is linked to a previously identified Sheridan County case," the WDH said in its press release.
That "previously identified" case is a Sheridan County woman who was confirmed Wednesday as the state's first official case of the virus.
"WDH is continuing to follow up to learn more about the person’s exposure risk and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient," according to the press release. "Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed."
See Sunday's News Record for more local coverage of and reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
