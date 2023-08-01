A familiar face will greet students walking through the doors at Thunder Basin High School this fall as the school’s head administrator.
Mike Daniel, former associate principal at TBHS, stepped into his role as interim principal July 1, after Terry Quinn retired his post at the end of June. The interim position will last for one year before the district reopens the applicant pool in spring of 2024.
Kirby Eisenhauer, Campbell County School District deputy superintendent, said the reason the district sided with an interim position for this year was due to the shortened recruitment window. Typically, the goal is to open applications in early March. With Quinn announcing his retirement later in the school year, the position didn’t open until late May.
Eisenhauer said he’s looking forward to seeing how Daniel does in the new position.
“Mike was eager for the opportunity to step in,” he said. “He’s all in and we know he’s a go-getter and really good with kids. He’s excited to work with them and does a great job so we have high expectations.”
Daniel is no stranger to Campbell County School District or the high school, where he’s held his position for the last six years. He began his career in the school district in 2003 as a science teacher before working as a physical education teacher and ultimately transitioning into administration.
Daniel worked for three years at Sage Valley Junior High as activities director and associate principal before he moved to TBHS. He’s now familiar with the Bolts culture, staff and students. It’s his goal to nurture what the school does well and grow in other areas, as well.
“My goal coming in is to really focus on the culture of the building and growing the positive things we do,” he said. “I want to focus on the areas we do really well and obviously no school’s perfect so the areas we need to fix we’ll highlight with my (administration) team and work with staff to grow in those areas.”
Daniel doesn’t foresee any major changes but hopes to bring stability to a school that has seen four principals come through, as it heads into its seventh school year. Although his one-year stint expires next year, Daniel said he plans on throwing his hat in the ring for the open position.
“I’m definitely going to be applying next year,” he said. “My goal has always been to be head principal somewhere down the road. This may be sooner than I was expecting but I don’t plan on going anywhere and don’t plan on leaving Thunder Basin High School anytime soon.”
Daniel stepped down from his position as assistant football coach but hopes to volunteer with the team when he can. Matt Gross, who worked as one of the school’s guidance counselors, will fill the interim associate principal role left behind by Daniel.
Daniels will TOTALLY ROCK in this position!! He is great with the kids and parents! Go Daniels!!!
