A lifetime of Christmas spirit shines in Judge’s Choice Holiday Lighting Contest winner

The Downs residence is situated in an ideal location for its holiday lighting purposes. Fixed right in front of the community mailboxes for their street, the house on Tanner Drive becomes even harder to miss and better able to catch neighborhood eyeballs with its bright Christmastime display.
Beyond being impossible to miss while retrieving mail, the home gained even more exposure this year, winning first place in the Judge’s Choice category of the Holiday Lighting Contest.
“Everybody gets to walk by and look at it,” said Andrea Downs. “It definitely makes us happy when we get the compliments and everybody is driving by slow, checking it out.”
The winning outdoor display featured the large existing tree in their front yard decorated with ornaments and festive red and white glow lining the edge of their roof and rails. Lit-up reindeer, complete with a sleigh, were among the other standing ornaments and details that rounded out the Christmas theme.
This year was the second time Andrea and her husband, Steve, had entered the Holiday Lighting Contest, but the tradition of decorating for Christmas goes back much further.
“Well I’ve always gone all out on decorating for Christmas since I first started making money,” Andrea said. “I still have the first decoration I bought for myself when I was 13.”
That decoration, described as “a little baby Christmas tree that sings,” is now one of many inside and outside of the Downs residence on Tanner Drive. The decorations extend to the inside of their home, where the holiday exuberance from outside continues on.
The indoor decorating predates the outdoor decorating for the Downs. When they moved from an apartment to a house, they finally had the yard to work with. But that didn’t mean that they were equally excited about the new exterior decorating space.
“Well, I had to get my husband on board, he was kind of a Grinch to begin with,” Andrea said.
She said they have been together for 18 years, but it wasn’t until the last few years that Steve has bought into the holiday spirit and all-out decorating efforts.
“I think he sees the more happy it makes me, the more he has gotten into it,” she said.
While not the original source of inspiration, Steve acknowledged catching the holiday-decorating bug, too.
“She’s the one who likes all the decorating, I do it to see her happy,” he said. “Now we keep doing more and more.”
The holiday shopping for next year has already begun. Many of the best deals on decorations, ornaments and knickknacks come right after the holiday, the furthest removed from when most people would be using them.
Those are the days when they look to build their inventory for next year.
This year, the couple even found sales in the days before Christmas and have a head start on whichever displays those new options lead them to design next year.
Andrea has a longtime tradition of celebrating and decorating for Christmas, which spread to her husband and has now gained local acclaim. It took many years of practice and, each year, many hours of work.
It took Andrea and Steve about a full weekend to get their Judge’s Choice-winning Christmas display set up outside.
And it took them no time to take it down.
“I live for Christmas,” Andrea said. “But when Christmas is over, Christmas is over.”
