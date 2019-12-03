Rockpile Museum educator Stephan Zacharias discusses the Rockpile’s upcoming event on the end of prohibition next Thursday, Dec. 5. For the event the Rockpile has partnered with Pizza Carrello and will be catering hors d’oeuvres and serving Prohibition Era drinks from the Rockpile Museum’s saloon and bar exhibit.
Rockpile Educator Stephan Zacharias holds up an old can of Sheridan Beer he bought on Ebay. The museums Dec. 5 event on the end of prohibition will include a presentation by Mark Demple, a great-grandson of one of the co-founders of Sheridan Brewing Company.
Rockpile Educator Stephan Zacharias stands in the museum's saloon and bar exhibit, from which drinks will be served for their Dec. 5 end of prohibition event. Servers will be dressed in old style clothes for the era and attendants of the event are encouraged to do the same.
