The driver in a one-truck rollover that killed the front seat passenger has been charged with vehicular homicide almost a year after the crash ocurred.
Brandon S. Bartz, 25, was charged April 7 in Circuit Court with aggravated vehicular homicide and arrested April 29. He made his initial appearance May 1 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.
He remains in jail with bond set at $50,000 cash or surety.
He’s accused of causing the one-car crash that killed 30-year-old Kory Kubik last May by driving recklessly at fast speeds, causing their work truck to flip while taking a curve.
The lone backseat passenger, who was 31 at the time, survived the rollover and reported the crash at about 10:39 p.m. May 7, 2022 and told the dispatcher that the driver, Bartz, was badly injured and that the other passenger, Kubik, appeared to have died.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash site south of Gillette on Breene Road about 0.3 miles east of Highway 59 and found the white pickup truck laying on its passenger side with debris scattered around the site.
When they arrived, the survivor was walking around and pointed about 10 yards from the truck where Bartz was laying on his stomach.
Deputies went to Kubik and couldn’t find a pulse. They performed CPR and connected a defibrillator to him. EMS paramedics arrived about five minutes later and after working with their equipment, determined he had died, according to court documents.
The survivor told deputies, who described the man as irate, that Bartz was driving them in back to their workshop. He said he was surprised that Bartz hadn’t crashed the truck the day before due to his driving. He said Bartz drove the truck like “an a—hole” and “as fast as that f—ing truck would go,” according to court documents.
The man who survived was the only one wearing a seatbelt. He told deputies it was hard to buckle because of the clutter in the truck and that Bartz and Kubik had joked with him for wanting to buckle up. He said he told Bartz to slow down three or four times prior to the crash. They were cresting the top of a hill with an upcoming curve at its bottom and that he suspected Bartz was distracted by his phone or by talking with Kubik, according to court documents.
He thought the truck was traveling as fast as it could leading up to the crash.
Bartz and Kubik were taken in separate ambulances that night. Bartz was conscious and told a deputy while at the emergency room that he remembered the whole crash. He said they were driving back to the shop after a long shift and that the truck was handling differently, due to extra tools and weight in its bed. He said the crash happened when he missed the curve in the road and it “ripped us out,” causing the truck to roll.
A Sheriff’s sergeant reconstructed the crash the next day and found the truck was driving 73 mph as it entered the curve.
The truck’s GPS information which included the speed, location and performance reports was turned over to investigators by legal counsel for Wyoming Casing Services. The reports found the truck was driving at 74 mph then 69 mph before dropping to zero at the time of the crash. The performance report stated the truck had shown no “hard braking events” the whole day, including in the moments leading to the crash, according to court documents.
The posted speed limit was 55 mph.
The affidavit was signed April 4 and the warrant was signed April 11, about 11 months after the crash.
Aggravated vehicular homicide carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
