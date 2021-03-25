Campbell County added five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 when the Wyoming Department of Health updated its numbers Wednesday afternoon.
The new cases give the county 4,236 confirmed cases and 493 probables since the pandemic began.
In Wyoming, another 67 confirmed cases were added to the state’s total, making it 47,298 confirmed cases in the Cowboy State since the pandemic began.
The number of active cases in Campbell County rose to 20 Wednesday after the county had maintained an active case county between 10 and 19 since March 5.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 6,990
- First vaccine doses administered: 5,638 (80.66% as of March 22)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 5,590
- Second vaccine doses administered: 3,394 (60.71% as of March 22)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 400
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 267
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 5
- Number of probables: 493
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 20
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,236
- Number of active cases: 20
- Recoveries: 4,648
- Recoveries in past seven days: 20
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 2 (as of March 23)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 67
- Number of probables: 8,589
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 352
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 47,298
- Number of active cases: 503
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 695
- Hospitalizations today: 22 (as of March 23)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,160 (1,359)
Natrona: 5,816 (1,971)
Campbell: 4,236 (493)
Fremont: 4,233 (801)
Sweetwater: 3,804 (149)
Albany: 3,563 (389)
Sheridan: 2,422 (633)
Weston: 536 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 390 (32)
