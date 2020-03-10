The shadow dance company Catapult performance moves into autumn with dancers throwing leaves up into the air as they move across the stage during a performance before around 800 third-graders from across Campbell County on Tuesday morning.
The dancers with the shadow dance company Catapult form from a caterpillar to a cocoon and last to a butterfly during a performance before around 800 third-graders from across Campbell County on Tuesday morning.
The shadow dance company known as Catapult takes silhouettes to another level of entertainment and emotion. Dancing behind a screen, the company creates shapes, objects and animals by contorting their bodies.
Around 800 third-graders from across Campbell County got sneak peek of the show Tuesday morning at Cam-plex.
