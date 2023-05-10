DRUGS
HIGHWAY 59 AND WHITETAIL STREET: A 61-year-old man was arrested for felony marijuana and liquid THC possession Tuesday morning after a Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for speeding 87 mph in a 70 mph zone. The deputy saw marijuana shake in the Arizona man’s 2022 Lexus RX and when he searched it, found 5 ounces of marijuana and 8.7 ounces of liquid THC, along with various pieces of paraphernalia, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
FRAUD
POLICE DEPARTMENT: An 18-year-old woman reported Tuesday that someone who messaged her on Instagram to pay for permission to use one of her photos to paint a mural sent a suspicious check. The person offered to pay $400 and sent the woman a $2,400 check. She was told the $2,000 was for art supplies and to send that money back once cashing the check. She got suspicious and called her bank, which said it was likely a fraud attempt. The investigation is ongoing, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
BREACH OF PEACE
YES HOUSE: Two teens were ticketed for breach of peace Tuesday afternoon after they tried fighting another teen at the YES House. The 14- and 15-year-old went to another 15-year-old’s classroom to try fighting him. When police arrived, the two teens were yelling and swearing at staff. They were each ticketed and escorted back to their cottage, Wasson said.
DIRECTED PATROL
WESTOVER ROAD AND 4J ROAD: Nine cars were stopped for speeding, two drivers were ticketed and the rest were warned after a directed traffic patrol Tuesday afternoon, Wasson said.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
400 BLOCK OREGON AVENUE: A group of teens and young adults were ticketed for criminal trespassing Tuesday night after reports that they were in a vacant building breaking things. The youngest, a 15-year-old girl, was ticketed and picked up by her parents. The remaining five men, ages 18 to 21, were all ticketed. The owner will assess the damage Wednesday, Wasson said.
CRASH
4000 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital and ticketed for following too close and driving without insurance Tuesday morning after he drove into the tail end of a 2006 Infiniti driven by a 17-year-old. The teen told officers he made a lane change and saw the 2020 Ford coming up fast behind him before colliding. There was over $1,000 in damage to each vehicle, Wasson said.
ANIMAL PROBLEM
STONE PLACE AVENUE: A Sheriff’s deputy rescued a 12-year-old Brown Lab that was stuck in a culvert, or water drain, and had been missing from home for two days. The dog, Trax, was removed from the drain with a catch pole and returned to its owner, a 42-year-old woman, Reynolds said.
EMS CALL
CANDLEWOOD INN AND SUITES: A 63-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after reporting that she had taken more medicine than prescribed and mixed it with alcohol throughout the weekend, Wasson said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
YES HOUSE: A 14-year-old girl was ticketed for destruction of property Tuesday afternoon for punching a hole in a classroom wall. She had a small cut on her hand which was treated at the school. The damage to the wall is valued at $50, Wasson said.
