A man who had been charged with kidnapping then recommended prison time for a separate drug charge will end up serving jail time before entering five years of probation.
In August, Jason John Black, 49, was given concurrent 180-day jail sentences, with credit for 27 days served, for misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, and will serve five years of supervised probation upon release for a felony meth possession conviction, according to court documents.
Black pleaded no contest to each domestic battery count and guilty to the meth charge in March.
Two counts of felony kidnapping and another domestic battery misdemeanor were dismissed at the time, per a deal with prosecutors that recommended five to seven years of prison time for the drug charge, according to court documents, and reserved the right for Black to argue for less at his sentencing.
District Judge James M. “Mike” Cauesy gave him a suspended five- to seven-year sentence and suspended $5,000 fine underlying his probation stint, along with $1,825 in fines and fees between all counts.
He also ordered Black to complete a substance abuse treatment program.
While arguing with his girlfriend May 15 about how she had not returned home the night before, Black was accused of grabbing her mouth and neck from behind while she was in the driveway trying to leave and dragging her back inside, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
He was accused of then locking the doors, tackling her and smashing her phone and watch so that she could not call anyone. He then allegedly hit her in the face with the corner of her phone, according to court documents.
His girlfriend reported that Black was not drunk during the fight, but that he may have been high on meth.
When she said when she tried leaving their home later that day, she again made it to the driveway and was grabbed and dragged back into the house, at which point Black allegedly bit her nose while they were both on the ground and threatened to kill her if she tried leaving again, according to court documents.
She said she was able to leave the house five days later on May 20 after Black had left the home. She had two black eyes and multiple other bruises when talking with law enforcement.
A police officer drove to the home where the alleged incident took place later that day and no one appeared to be home. Black was contacted on May 24 when he denied hitting or hurting her and said that she threatened to hurt herself because she wanted him to go back to jail while she still lived in the house, according to court documents.
A warrant was issued for Black’s arrest and he was contacted by law enforcement in Rozet.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Black on Aug. 31 in Rozet after receiving information that he was working at a business there and living on-site.
Deputies found Black inside an open shop working on a vehicle and arrested him on his warrant.
Black was found with a plastic pill bottle wrapped in green electrical tape that held two bags of meth, totaling 8 grams without packaging, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
