A 34-year-old man was arrested on two counts of attempted homicide after shooting at another man Saturday night.
Police responded to the apartments on Eagles Nest Circle at 9:55 p.m. after multiple reports of gunfire. They found a 22-year-old man who was grazed on the left side of his head by a bullet, said Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn.
After investigating, police learned the 34-year-old man was on his balcony when he fired three rounds from an AR-15 into the apartments across the parking lot. The man “had no real explanation as to why he was shooting his AR,” Dearcorn said.
The victim was treated by EMS at the scene and was later taken to the emergency room by a private vehicle. He was treated and released.
The suspect was jailed on two counts of attempted homicide. Police are still investigating the case. Dearcorn said they won’t release the suspect’s name until he makes his initial court appearance, which is expected to be Tuesday.
(0) comments
