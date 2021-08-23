The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be extending passing lanes on parts of Highway 59 south of Gillette.
Croell Inc., based out of Gillette, has completed the preliminary work extending the culverts and will begin dirt work in preparation for extending the passing lanes in six locations starting Monday, according to WYDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.