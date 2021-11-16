Four more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Campbell County on Tuesday, raising the number of county residents to die from COVID-19 related illness to 115 since the pandemic began.
The Campbell County deaths are part of 49 COVID-19 related deaths added to the statewide toll by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday. There have now been 1,347 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming.
The four latest Campbell County deaths all involved men, three of whom died in November and one who died in October. All four were hospitalized. Three of the four men had pre-existing health conditions putting them at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 13,201 (Nov. 15)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 11,494 (Nov. 15)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,109 (as of Nov. 15)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 14
- Number of probables: 918
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 199
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 8,110
- Number of active cases: 100
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 8,795
- Recoveries in past seven days: 134
- New deaths: 4
- Overall deaths: 115
- Hospitalizations today: 6
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 193
- Number of probables: 22,262
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 2,897
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 86,151
- Number of active cases: 2,102
- New deaths: 49
- Overall deaths: 1,347
- Hospitalizations today: 157
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.