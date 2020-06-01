The Campbell County Public Land Board will meet with Campbell County commissioners Tuesday morning to talk about the potential of Cam-plex hosting this year's National High School Finals rodeo.
The world's largest rodeo was scheduled to be in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 19-25. But Cam-plex General Manager Jeff Esposito said he received a call from the NHSFR on Friday informing him that the event was not going to happen in Lincoln because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization asked if Gillette instead would host the rodeo.
Esposito said he immediately informed the Land Board about the call and began discussions with Campbell County Public Health.
If the event is allowed to happen in Wyoming, the event would be modified to adhere whatever health guidelines the Wyoming Department of Health would set, Esposito said.
"We certainly don't know what is going to happen, but it is a very important and beloved event to a lot of us in the region, so naturally our board members are happy to participate in that discussion," he said. "We will visit with commissioners and Public Health and see if there is any opportunity to have that here.
"We should know more tomorrow."
The National High School Finals Rodeo typically is hosted by winning bidders on a two-year cycle. It was in Rock Springs the last two years and was supposed to take place in Lincoln this year and 2021 before returning to Gillette in 2022 and 2023.
Gillette has hosted the NHSFR 11 times, the last in both 2016 and 2017.
Esposito, the Land Board and Commissioners will meet beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Campbell County Courthouse in the commission chambers.
When contacted by the News Record on Monday afternoon, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said they hadn't heard of the NHSFR requests and didn't have any comment specifically about it.
However, state public health officer Dr. Alexia Harris did approve an exemption Monday to the public gathering health order for the Cody Nightly Rodeo to allow a group of up to 600 people at that event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.