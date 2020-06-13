U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school juniors to apply to be a Senate page for the fall session in Washington, D.C.
Enzi said he is fortunate to have the opportunity to sponsor a young adult from Wyoming to serve during the fall session. This will be the last chance for students to be sponsored by Enzi because he is not running for re-election in the U.S. Senate. The application deadline is July 8.
