Three new applicants came in under the wire to submit their names for the vacant Ward 3 seat on the Gillette City Council before Tuesday's noon deadline
They are Laura Chapman, Norman Curtis and Cassie Mason. Other applicants are Thea Guseman, Shaun Hottell, Regan Pickrel and William Shedden.
Whoever is appointed by the City Council will replace former councilman Shay Lundvall, who resigned June 10 at the urging of the council and Mayor Louise Carter-King after he had liked some offensive social media posts. The appointee will serve the rest of his term, which is up at the end of the year.
“I was considering a run for the (City) Council when I read in the paper Shay was going to run unopposed and I don’t think democracy works when you have one option,” said Chapman, owner of Alla Lala Cupcakes. “I figured this is a great way to serve my community and see if I’m a fit for the council.”
Chapman said she also wants to bring a balanced perspective to the city.
“I think hot on everybody’s radar right now is not only COVID-19, but the inequalities that we see throughout our country and I think we need a moderate voice to hear all sides and not take sides, but make the best decisions we can for the community as a whole,” she said.
The other person to apply Tuesday morning also is a local business person in the community. Curtis is the manager of Haggerty’s Music.
“As I see it, it’s a six-month stint and I thought I could be a good bridge for before Shay retakes his position,” he said.
Curtis has been in Gillette for 38 years and said he felt that his time in the community would serve him well on the City Council.
Foursquare Church Senior Pastor Regan Pickrel, Bill Shedden, Thea Guseman and Shaun Hottell are the other applicants.
Mason, a single mother in her 30s who works in the mining industry, said she wants to represent a group of people who are underrepresented on the City Council.
She said she understands the city has to make some tough decisions in the near and distant future because of the economy.
Young families stay in Gillette because of the variety of educational and recreational opportunities it offers.
But is the timing off to be working on projects like the splash pad and all-inclusive park at the Energy Capital Sports Complex, she asked.
With the unknown economic forecast for the state and Gillette, there won't be as many good times as there had been in the past, Mason said.
"What does our town look like in five, 10 years?" she said. "How do we sustain that and how do we pay for that now?"
It will be important for the city to make smart financial decisions moving forward as well as find ways to diversify such as finding new uses for carbon, Mason said.
