A 30-year-old man was charged with two counts of domestic assault and received a severed tendon in his knee after an incident Friday night.
Deputies responded to a home on Pineview Drive, about 14 miles north of Gillette. A 30-year-old woman said the 30-year-old man and a 47-year-old man began arguing with each other, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
After the argument, the younger man left and was locked out of the home. About two hours later, the man tried kicking in the front door. The woman and the 47-year-old locked themselves in the bedroom.
The 30-year-old got inside the home, then kneed the bedroom door several times. He was screaming that he would kill “both of them” at one time, Reynolds said. His knee eventually went through the bedroom door.
The woman grabbed a knife and cut the man’s left knee while it was through the door, severing the tendon. The suspect was charged with domestic assault.
The other two people were not hurt, Reynolds said. It wasn't clear how the three people knew each other.
Deputies treated the man for a cut on his left knee, and he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
