AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
300 BLOCK WESTHILLS LOOP: A 20-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated assault Wednesday afternoon during a breakup. A 21-year-old man said he was breaking up with his girlfriend, the 20-year-old, when she became angry with him. She allegedly picked up an empty Crown Royal bottle and hit him in the back of his head, giving him cuts and swelling, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. He was taken to the emergency room, where he was treated and released. Police contacted the woman, Jaelyn Rush, and arrested her for aggravated assault and battery.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
100 BLOCK EAST SUNSET DRIVE: A 45-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence Wednesday night. She was arguing with her 57-year-old boyfriend and she hit him in the head with a shot glass, giving him a cut. He left the home and called police. She refused to leave the home and a drone was deployed inside the house, Wasson said. During the drone’s search, the woman came out of the basement and spoke with officers. She was very drunk and denied any physical fight had happened. The woman is on probation with alcohol restrictions. She was arrested for domestic violence and her probation officer was notified.
3200 BLOCK WATSABAUGH DRIVE: A 61-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence assault Wednesday evening. She kicked her 61-year-old husband and threatened to shoot him, Wasson said. The husband was not hurt and the woman was taken to jail.
DRUGS
900 MOUNTAIN VIEW DRIVE: A 31-year-old woman was arrested on multiple drug charges, including two counts of drug-endangered child Wednesday afternoon. Police helped probation and parole with a home search after the woman tested positive for meth. In the home, they found two plastic bags with suspected meth residue and a pipe with meth residue. There were two children, ages 6 and 11, in the home, and they were taken into protective custody. Wasson said the woman, Sandra Morris, was arrested for two counts of drug-endangered child, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.
TRESPASSING
PEACEFUL VALLEY DRIVE: A 35-year-old woman was arrested on two counts of criminal trespassing Wednesday morning. A 65-year-old man told deputies that he’d seen her the day before, and that he’d asked her to leave. He believed she had a gun and she seemed distraught, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. She was wearing leggings, a green shirt and a backpack. While deputies were looking for her, a 59-year-old man said he saw her wandering the property and told her she needed to leave. They found her eventually, and she said she was brought there the night before by her friend. Deputies noticed she was speaking as if someone besides the deputies were there, and at one point she asked if they could hear a child screaming. The deputies did not. She did not have a gun on her but she did have an AM radio. She was arrested for trespassing.
INTOXICATION
ALAMO INN: A 41-year-old man was arrested for intoxication Wednesday night. He called police to report that another man had entered his room and was trying to kill him. When officers arrived, he was very drunk. He told them a man was supposed to buy him illegal drugs but then refused, Wasson said. There were no signs of a struggle in the room, and police did not find another man in the room. The 41-year-old said he’d consumed “gallons of alcohol,” and he was arrested for intoxication.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
BOXELDER ROAD AND GARNER LAKE ROAD: A 44-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Wednesday afternoon. The man was driving a 2015 Buick when he made a left turn across oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with a 2007 Harley, ridden by a 33-year-old man. Neither man was hurt, but damage is more than $1,000 and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The 44-year-old was drunk and was arrested for DUI. He also was ticketed for failing to yield right of way while making a left turn and no insurance, Wasson said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
900 BLOCK EZ STREET: Two people reported their vehicles were damaged some time between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A 32-year-old man’s 2013 Ford pickup had its driver’s side windows broken. And a 26-year-old woman’s 2013 Chevy also had its driver’s side windows broken, Wasson said. Police believe the windows were damaged with a baseball bat that was in the passenger seat of the Chevy. Total damage is more than $1,000 and the investigation continues.
1800 BLOCK WARLOW DRIVE: Police learned that a 27-year-old man cut the lock to his electric meter and tampered with it Wednesday morning. It does not appear that any electricity was stolen and while the man won’t be charged, he will have to pay a $50 tampering fee, Wasson said.
