All mine workers hospitalized after a tornado carrying up to 130 mph gusts struck North Antelope Rochelle Mine early Friday night have been released and the large open-pit coal mine is gradually resuming its operations.
The tornado touched down at about 6 p.m. Friday while shift change was underway, knocking over at least 12 empty train cars, flipping multiple buses there to transport workers and sparking a search and rescue operation that drew numerous agencies from throughout Campbell and Converse counties to the mine located more than 60 miles south of Gillette.
All workers were accounted for as of 10 p.m. Friday including eight people who were injured by the tornado: six hospitalized at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, one hospitalized in Douglas and another who declined treatment.
The injured workers have all been released from the hospital, according to a Sunday morning statement from Peabody Energy, the St. Louis-based company that owns NARM.
Preliminary results from a damage survey conducted Saturday measured the tornado as an EF-2 on the zero-through-five scale, with wind gusts of 120-130 mph. More information on the tornado will be released this week, said Susan Sanders, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, in an email to press.
The mine operations were suspended following the Friday night tornado and returned to partial operation Saturday night, with a focus toward restoring the train loading dock and the mine’s North facility, according to Peabody Energy.
“Other parts of the mine will require power line restoration before they can return to operation,” the statement read. “Rail cars that were blown over and derailed in the storm will need to be recovered.”
The mine expects to resume loading trains by Tuesday morning.
The Campbell County Fire Department responded at 6:07 p.m. to the report that the west side of the mine had been struck by a tornado. Arriving firefighters performed search and rescue operations and contained various leaking hazardous materials, according to a fire department press release.
“At least one train was blown over,” during the incident and numerous agencies made the 60-plus mile drive from Gillette to respond, said David King, Campbell County emergency management coordinator, shortly after the response began.
King told the News Record shortly after 7 p.m. that it was unclear if anyone was hurt. It was said on the dispatch scanner at 7:30 p.m. that five “patients” were being transported from the mine and more were “trickling in.”
Ambulances from Campbell and Converse counties responded to the site of the incident and an air ambulance waited on standby but was not needed to transport any patients from the mine site, said Leslie Perkins, Campbell County spokesperson.
The Sheriff’s Office sent several deputies and nine members of the Sheriff’s posse down to the mine, the latter of whom were sent to assist the mine’s search and rescue team, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Deputies positioned at the guard’s post helping account for anyone who entered or exited the mine, Reynolds said, and Perkins said the mine had set up a call tree to try accounting for all of its employees.
The tornado touched down at about 6 p.m. and was part of the same storm complex that brought tornadoes in Natrona and Johnson counties before crossing into Campbell County, Melissa Smith, a meteorologist and hydrologist with the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, told the News Record.
“There were some tornadoes reported there,” Smith said of Natrona and Johnson counties. “The tornadoes would form, come down, stay on the ground and come back up.”
An 83 mph wind gust was reported at the Rochelle remote automated weather station at the Campbell and Weston county line at about 6:40 p.m. and the tornado itself appears to have dropped north of that station, Smith said.
There were no other tornadoes reported in Campbell County.
Some responders began clearing from the area before 10 p.m. while a smaller number from the initial response remained on scene.
Mine workers on site at the time were driven to Gillette with help from Campbell County School District buses and arrangements were being made at the time to get workers from Douglas and Casper back to those towns.
A dedicated “family reunification center” to reconnect and inform families was established on the fifth floor classroom of Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
All families were eventually connected with patients taken to and treated at the hospital, according to a CCH press release.
Four chiefs and 19 firefighters from Campbell County responded along with eight from the Douglas Fire Department. Campbell County Health EMS, the Sheriff’s Office, emergency management, Memorial Hospital of Converse County EMS and mine rescue teams from NARM and Black Thunder, according to the fire department release.
Powder River Energy, Black Hills Energy and Western Midstream also sent responders.
