SKYLINE DRIVE AND LAKEWAY ROAD: Two Minnesota women were arrested for felony possession of marijuana early Thursday morning. A Jeep Cherokee with two 46-year-old woman was stopped for going 60 mph in a 55 mph zone at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies smelled marijuana in the car, and after searching it they found 20 dispensary containers with marijuana, along with two packages of THC edibles, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Hieb. The marijuana’s total weight was 4.32 ounces, and the THC weighed 3.5 ounces. Both women were arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of THC.
(1) comment
A great start for this county would be the immediate elimination of the entire sheriffs department. The savings would be huge and 99 percent of what they do serves no good purpose at all.
Welcome to the discussion.
