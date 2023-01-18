Locals and anyone passing through can bring their instruments or simply themselves to an open mic event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Frontier Relics and Auto Museum.
The free event is family friendly. The business provides microphones and speakers for the setting. Coffee and snacks are also available through the store’s coffee shop.
