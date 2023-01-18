Frontier Auto Museum live music
Buy Now

A stage under construction in September is now ready to host open mics at the Frontier Auto Museum in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Locals and anyone passing through can bring their instruments or simply themselves to an open mic event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Frontier Relics and Auto Museum.

The free event is family friendly. The business provides microphones and speakers for the setting. Coffee and snacks are also available through the store’s coffee shop.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.