University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel will speak at a free program from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center. He also will visit local high schools earlier in the day.
Seidel and Janell Oberlander, president of Gillette College, will talk about collaborative work between the two entities and three UW students from Gillette will speak about their experiences.
