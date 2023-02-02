A 43-year-old man who crashed his car into a garage while running away from law enforcement ended up getting arrested early Thursday morning.
The man was driving a gold 2005 Chevy Impala and tried to avoid deputies in the area of Church Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Law enforcement knew he had two county warrants and started following him, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.
