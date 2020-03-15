Local officials, health community urge common sense, safety

There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming so far, and two of them are in Sheridan County.
On Wednesday evening, a Sheridan County woman was the first Wyoming resident to test positive for the novel coronavirus 2019. She’s been quarantined at her home and has been improving. Saturday afternoon, a man who is linked to the woman tested positive for COVID-19.
Testing was performed in Colorado, where the man is visiting. The Wyoming Department of Health will follow up to learn more about his exposure risk and will identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with him.
On Friday, the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory identified an older adult male Fremont County resident as the second known Wyoming case of COVID-19. He is a resident of Showboat Retirement Center in Lander and is hospitalized at SageWest Health Care there.
The Wyoming Department of Health is saying this case signals potential local community spread and warrants special attention and prevention measures related to long-term care.
“Our initial follow-up with this individual found nothing that could be explained other than potential community spread of this virus in the Lander area,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist, in a press release.
Harrist is emphasizing the protection of older Wyoming residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living centers.
“This is probably our top concern and priority. There are things we don’t yet fully understand about this disease, but it is clear that older people are among those at the very highest risk of severe illness,” she said.
The federal government regulates nursing homes, while the state has a more prominent role with assisted living centers.
“We have seen very restrictive guidelines issued recently from the federal government for nursing homes and I am recommending the same practices for Wyoming’s assisted living centers,” she said.
What local health officials say
Just getting people to stay home when their not feeling well can be a problem, local health officials said. That’s because for many, the natural instinct is to suck it up and do your job. It’s the mindset that sees hundreds of local coal mine workers on the job 24/7 every day of the year no matter the circumstances.
“One of the huge hurdles we’re facing right now is the Wyoming work ethic,” said Randy Bury, Campbell County Public Health response coordinator.
For many Wyoming residents, it’s normal to go into work unless they’re very sick because they don’t want to burden someone else, he said. Health officials are asking people to call their doctors if they aren’t feeling well.
Colleen Heeter, chief operating officer of Campbell County Health, said COVID-19 presents a “unique public health challenge” that is concerning because of the uncertainties surrounding the virus and how it spreads.
Jane Glaser, director of Campbell County Public Health, said her department is in contact with organizations and companies all over the community and is keeping them updated on the situation.
“We’re working very closely with all of our community partners, and we’re in good shape,” she said. “We are ready and we are protecting the health of the community.”
Because COVID-19 is so new, there are now more questions about the virus than answers.
“There’s a lot we don’t understand about the virus. We’re still attempting to learn and understand how it functions, what the fatality rates might be and how it might mutate,” Bury said.
Campbell County Health has stiffened its visiting restrictions, allowing no visitors in most of its departments.
I think I may have it — now what?
Dr. Nick Stamato, CCH chief of medical staff, said if people are concerned they might have the coronavirus, the first thing they should do is call their doctor, who will tell them whether they should stay home or seek care.
If they’re having symptoms, they should not just walk into the doctor’s office or Walk In Clinic and ask for a test, he said. That could potentially spread the germ that causes the disease and infect others.
Most COVID-19 cases will be mild and can be treated at home just by taking fever medication and staying hydrated, Stamato said.
Because of limited testing, it’s unclear how deadly COVID-19 is compared to the flu, he said.
“It’s at least as deadly as influenza, probably a bit more (deadly),” he said, adding that saying anything more than that at this time would be speculation.
“When someone is tested, they’ll be asked to go home and quarantine themselves until the results come back,” Stamato said.
There have not been any reported cases of COVID-19 in Campbell County.
If a county resident tests positive for COVID-19, they’ll have to be quarantined for 14 days. If they’re quarantined at home, their doctor and Public Health will check on them daily to make sure their health doesn’t deteriorate.
In the case of a positive test, Public Health will work with the state epidemiologist to try to figure out where the person has been, the people they’ve been around and whether it’s necessary to test those people.
I wear a mask, so am I safe?
One of the many things Public Health is trying to get across is that masks are meant for people who are sick, not healthy people who are afraid of getting sick, Glaser said.
“It’s to prevent the person who has the illness from spreading it,” she said.
Imagine there are 10 people on a bus and one of them is sick, Bury said, and there is one mask available.
“If you put it on (as a healthy person), you’re protecting yourself and putting the other nine at risk,” he said. “If you put it on the person that’s ill, you’re protecting everyone on the bus.”
Don’t overreact
County spokeswoman Ivy Castleberry asked people to think of not just themselves, but the whole community when they’re out shopping.
“Get supplies that you need, but not in overabundance, because the rest of the population needs those things too,” she said.
Those affected most by customers hoarding items such as toilet paper are the elderly population and low-income families that have to buy items in small supplies because they can’t afford to stock up.
With the recent craze and resulting shortage of toilet paper, the city’s Wastewater Division is reminding people what they can and can’t flush down the toilet.
Only toilet paper is approved for sewer and septic systems. Paper towels, rags, towels, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes and socks should not be flushed. Disinfecting wipes also are not meant to be flushed.
“I think it’s fear of the unknown,” Heeter said about the survivalist mentality to hoarding supplies. “It’s a typical reaction to overreact.”
She hopes people calm down and listen to information from trusted sources.
Bury said Wyoming is “blessed with a more common-sense mentality” than many other states.
“Our population understands this is something they need to be aware of, this is something they need to be prepared for, but it truly isn’t … the end of the world,” he said.
“Our new mantra is, ‘Stay calm, but please wash your hands.’”
That can be a challenge for people in Gillette who have been left without because of the rush on those supplies this week, said state Sen. Michael Von Flatern.
He expressed some frustration with situation because it’s selfish and shows a lack of empathy for those around us.
“They’re overrating, in my mind,” he said, adding that extends to event cancellations.
He said the abrupt decision Thursday to call off the state high school basketball tournament as games were being played didn’t have to go down the way it did. An initial decision to play the games without fans or media would’ve sufficed.
“Those athletes could’ve played each other without spectators just fine,” Von Flatern said.
As for whether he’ll find any groceries or toilet paper left when he returns from the 2020 legislative session, which ended Thursday, Von Flatern said he hasn’t a clue.
Asked how many rolls of TP he has at his house, he said it’s “probably six or eight rolls, not six or eight cases.”
Buying out all the paper products and hand sanitizer is a little overboard, but is more of a reflection of how little is known about COVID-19, said Dr. James Naramore, a family physician who’s been practicing in Gillette for 40 years.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” he said, adding it’s better to be overly cautious than cavalier about the virus. “I think we’re reacting appropriately. We really don’t know how bad this is, and that’s why we’re acting the way we’re acting.
“There’s just a lot of ignorance and people want to be prepared. They just want to be stocked up.”
Asked about his home stash of TP, Naramore admitted that it’s “probably not enough. I usually buy it once a week.”
Emergency declaration
A few hours before the second case of Wyoming COVID-19 was confirmed, Gov. Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency.
The risk for Wyoming residents remains low, he said, adding that the emergency declaration “does not represent an escalation of concern.”
The Friday afternoon move was done in conjunction with President Donald Trump making a federal emergency declaration earlier in the day, which frees up federal money to fight the spread of the virus. For Wyoming to be eligible to receive emergency money to fight the spread of COVID-19, it had to follow suit, he said. “We are committed to supporting our communities as well as slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Wyoming,” he said during a Friday afternoon press conference.
Part of that commitment is the emergency declaration, which paves the way for small businesses to apply for federal relief.
While the state’s novel coronavirus situation hasn’t changed much over the last 48 hours, the governor doubled down on asking residents and communities to limit physical contact to help quell any potential virus spread.
“Distancing is a critical part,” he said about slowing COVID-19. “I am recommending all large-group gatherings be rescheduled … as a preventative measure.”
Even if people feel fine and want to get out and about, Gordon said residents need to be mindful of their neighbors who could be impacted.
“As we all know, the elderly and individuals with compromised health conditions are at the greatest risk,” he said, adding that making sure those people aren’t put in unnecessary danger “is critical.”
That consideration for others also extends beyond state borders, he said.
“I realize spring breaks are upon us,” Gordon said. “If you are to travel to an area that has been impacted by COVID-19, please be respectful to the community you will be returning to.”
The emergency declaration also allows directors of key state department directors like the Office of Homeland Security “to take all appropriate and necessary actions” to respond to the situation in the state, he said.
Wyoming will most likely have more positive COVID-19 tests before the spread of the virus quiets down, Harrist said, but Wyoming now remains low risk.
“I do not think there is extensive transmission that is not being recognized,” she said. “As we do more testing, we will have a better idea what the situation here in Wyoming is.”
Even so, she said that, “I do expect we will identify more cases of COVID-19 in the upcoming days and weeks.”
