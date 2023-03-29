A mountain lion has been spotted in Gillette at least twice since early Tuesday morning and has yet to be found.
Locals are asked to keep an eye out for the mountain lion first seen roaming the Chara Hills neighborhood early Tuesday morning. It was spotted again near Sixth Street and Highway 59 at about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The mountain lion was captured on camera in the Chara Hills neighborhood and the homeowner shared the video with Andrew Enscore, a Gillette game warden, who confirmed it was a mountain lion and found lion tracks in the area, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish press release.
Then Wednesday morning at about 1 a.m., police received a video from a Gillette business of a mountain lion in the area of Sixth Street and Highway 59. Enscore again confirmed that the animal was a mountain lion and Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said that tracks were found in the area.
Police officers and game and fish personnel searched for the lion but as of Wednesday afternoon, it had not been found and may not be found if it has left the area.
Wasson said that as of Wednesday afternoon, the departments have not received any more reports of the mountain lion. If someone sees a mountain lion, they are asked to report the animal to law enforcement so they can continue to investigate.
Wasson said Gillette has had other mountain lions spotted in the past. They sometimes move through residential neighborhoods but can be difficult to find because of their secretive and solitary nature, the release said.
Sightings can be reported to:
Gillette Police Department: 307-682-5155
Game and Fish Stop Poaching Hotline: 1-877-WGFD-TIP
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: 307-682-7271
