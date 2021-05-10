Campbell County added one new confirmed COVID-19 case over the weekend as the Wyoming Department of Health updated its records Monday. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 through 15 years old.
On Friday, Campbell County Public Health Executive Director Jane Glaser said that the agency has anticipated the vaccine opening up to the county’s younger population.
To this point, Public Health has housed its Pfizer vaccine at Campbell County Memorial Hospital and administered the Moderna vaccine at its main office. But with a newly acquired ultra-cold freezer to store the Pfizer vaccine, Glaser said Public Health plans to soon begin administering it in its vaccine clinics.
About 1.5 million COVID-19 cases were detected among people 11 to 17 years old and reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between March 2020 and April 2021, an FDA press release said.
“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in the press release.
“Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,511 (as of May 10)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,453 (as of May 10)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 814
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 1
- Number of probables: 512
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 11
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,342
- Number of active cases: 16
- Recoveries: 4,777
- Recoveries in past seven days: 9
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1 (as of May 10)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 114
- Number of probables: 9,173
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 367
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 49,591
- Number of active cases: 475
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 710
- Hospitalizations today: 26 (as of May 10)
