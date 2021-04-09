Campbell County recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising its confirmed case count to 4,271 since the pandemic began.
Wyoming added 83 more confirmed cases Thursday, pushing its confirmed total to 48,068, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County ranked last among Wyoming counties in the percentage of its population vaccinated as of Monday, with 9.67% of its population considered fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Crook County had the second lowest percentage with 11.81% and Teton County led all others with 30.21% of its population fully vaccinated.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 8,390
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,484 (77.28% as of April 5)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 6,770
- Second vaccine doses administered: 4,418 (65.26% as of April 5)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 800
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 567
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 499
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 22
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,271
- Number of active cases: 25
- Recoveries: 4,682
- Recoveries in past seven days: 16
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 3 (as of April 6)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 83
- Number of probables: 8,734
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 333
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,068
- Number of active cases: 481
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 701
- Hospitalizations today: 18 (as of April 6)
