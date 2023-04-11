The man accused of pointing an AR-15-style rifle at a car full of people after cutting them off reached a plea deal that recommends probation on reduced charges.
Christen H. Best, 18, pleaded no contest March 15 to amended counts of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, a felony, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey accepted and withheld judgement on the felony plea and found Best guilty of the misdemeanor.
A plea deal recommends a deferred sentence with two years of supervised probation for the felony and to serve 10 days in jail, with the rest of the 180-day sentence suspended, for the misdemeanor.
The misdemeanor would also come with six months of unsupervised probation, to be served concurrent with the two years of supervised probation.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 13.
Best was originally bound over Oct. 20 on four counts of aggravated assault and battery. The plea deal addressed two counts of aggravated assault and battery, amending them down to the two charges he pleaded to.
On Aug. 26, Gillette police officers responded to East 12th Street and Highway 59 where a 48-year-old woman reported that the driver of a silver Honda with a Georgia license plate, later identified as Best, cut off the car she was in while driving north on Highway 59 near the Common Cents gas station.
The Honda cut from the outside lane into the middle lane. When the 41-year-old man driving the Chevrolet full of people switched into the outside lane in response, Best allegedly slowed his car down, rolled down his window and began yelling at the people inside, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The four passengers in the car began rolling the windows up to avoid a conflict and while doing so, Best allegedly raised a military-style rifle with his right arm across his body, pointing it toward the 48-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son in the backseat.
There was another passenger in the Honda, but the witnesses could not identify what he looked like. Best then put the gun down and drove away east onto 12th Street.
The other woman in the car, 48, was in the front passenger seat and described the gun as a military-style gun colored tan, green and brown. The man driving the car said he was focused on driving and had to change lanes to avoid a crash when Best cut him off and did not see the gun, according to the affidavit.
The Honda was found parked at an apartment complex in the area of Butler-Spaeth Road and 12th Street. People outside the building directed officers to an apartment where three men were found, including Best.
Best told officers he knew why they were there, referencing an incident in the area of Highway 59 and Interstate 90, then unprompted, he denied pulling a gun, according to the affidavit.
He told officers that he cut off the blue Chevrolet and claimed he was in fear for his life when he was then driving side by side with the car and saw someone in the back seat “reaching.”
He told officers “if he had a gun he would have grabbed it,” according to the affidavit, and admitted to having two AR-15-style rifles in his car but in the back seat at the time of the incident.
One man in the apartment said he was waiting for Best and the other man to arrive and when they did, Best brought an AR-15-style rifle into the apartment, shortly before police arrived.
The passenger in the Honda first said he didn’t see anything involving a gun, then admitted that there was an AR-15-style rifle tucked between the driver’s seat and center console, with the barrel pointed toward the front of the car. He said he thought Best put his hand on the gun somewhere near the trigger guard and that the gun may have had a round chambered, according to the affidavit.
Officers were allowed to search the apartment and found the AR-15-style rifle, which was a brown “earth” tone color. It had a loaded magazine and the top bullet had small dents and scrapes, indicating it had been chambered. The passenger told police he believed Best took a round out of the rifle as they entered the apartment, according to the affidavit.
