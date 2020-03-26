A local real estate company is offering to help the local medical community Friday by buying them lunch.
It also wants to reach out to the community at large to buy coffee in the morning.
And if people want to help by adding to the accounts, the more the merrier.
"Pay it forward," said Josh McGrath, broker-owner with ERA Priority Real Estate in Gillette.
The company — "with grateful hearts" — has started a $500 tab each at Old Chicago, The Coop and Qdoba for doctors, nurses, EMS crews, lab techs and any other medical staff for a take-out lunch on Friday, he said. Medical workers must show their credentials, mention ERA and are asked to only order two meals so more can be served.
"They're on the front lines" in the COVID-19 pandemic, McGrath said.
But everyone is feeling the pain of closed schools, social distancing, isolation and disrupted business.
"We know everyone's hurt — from miners, oil (workers) — everybody," McGrath said.
That was the reasoning behind starting at tab at City Brew and Starbucks (Camel Drive and Highway 59) for anyone in the community who would like one, he said.
