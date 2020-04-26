A two-day surge of 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming brings the state’s count to 363, including a 15th Campbell County case announced Friday.
Although the Wyoming Department of Health has the local count at 14, Campbell County Public Health reports the 15th local cases has been lab-confirmed. The patient is a woman in her 20s who is quarantined at home and is a known contact of another county person.
Part of the statewide jump can be attributed to 13 new cases in Fremont County reported Friday afternoon. Health officials there report much of the increase is attributed to a boost in testing.
“Fremont County and the Wind River Reservation clinics have increased the testing and contract tracing surrounding known positive tested individuals for COVID-19,” said Mike Jones, spokesman for the Fremont County Incident Management Team, in a news release.
“With this increase, we will see a larger-than-average increase in positives listed on the state (update). We expect 10 or more positives to show up,” he said.
Four of the state’s six coronavirus-related deaths are reservation residents, including three from the same family and a pair of tribal elders.
In addition to the new confirmed case, Campbell County’s number of probable positive cases has grown to nine.
So far, the state has completed 387 coronavirus tests in Campbell County with a 3.1% infection rate.
Including the new case for Campbell County, the state has 363 confirmed cases, 129 probable cases and 334 recoveries. The state reports 8,146 people have been tested, including 4,295 at the state lab and 3,851 at commercial labs, with Laramie County recording the most positive cases at 86 confirmed and 38 probable.
Also in double figures is Fremont County with 76 (7), Teton County with 64 (31), Natrona with 39 (10), Sheridan with 12 (4), Johnson County with 11 cases and 4 probables, and Sweetwater and Converse counties with 10 cases each.
Overall, 21 of Wyoming’s 23 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
