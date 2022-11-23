Moose Lodge Thanksgiving (copy)
Volunteers Jim Sautner, left, and Dylon Robinson prepare a turkey at the Moose Lodge in 2020 for its annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

 News Record File Photo/Mike Moore

The Moose Lodge of Gillette will host its 33rd annual Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at 2704 Hackathorn Lane.

Everyone is welcome to the free event.

