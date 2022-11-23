The Moose Lodge of Gillette will host its 33rd annual Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at 2704 Hackathorn Lane.
Everyone is welcome to the free event.
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 6:49 pm
News Record Writer
