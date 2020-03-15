Joan Bode stood in the breakfast aisle at Smith’s on Saturday morning, running her eyes over the shelves that, just the week before, were stocked with pancake mix and syrup.
But Saturday, the pickings were slim.
All of the cheaper items were long gone. Bode bent down and looked at the bottom shelf. There were a few boxes of pancake mix left.
Then she saw the price tag.
“I’m not going to pay $6 (for pancake mix),” she said as she walked away.
Bode was just one of the hundreds of people who were crowding the aisles at Gillette’s stores Saturday, less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump declared the COVID-19 situation a national emergency.
Bread and butter were in low supply, as were milk, pasta and bottled water at Smith’s. The store was wiped out of baby wipes, bananas and potatoes.
Bode was looking for eggs, but couldn’t find any. She planned to try her luck at the other stores in town once finishing at Smith’s.
“I think they’re blowing it way out of proportion,” she said of people over-compensating for the COVID-19 scare. “I think people just get a little too anxious about it.”
Her sentiments were echoed by several other shoppers.
“I think it’s a manufactured reaction by the media and political influence as well,” said Kevin Theis, who was shopping with his daughter.
They were looking for fresh meat, but with that in low supply, “now we’re having to rethink our menus and plans for the next couple weeks.”
Instead of ground beef, steak or chicken, it’ll be chili, canned meat and tuna for the foreseeable future, Theis said.
He’s been in Gillette during blizzards and other communities during hurricane season, but said those never reached the extremes that he saw Saturday with all of the empty shelves.
For Randy and Nicole Robbins, it’s a Saturday ritual to go to Smith’s to shop for the coming week. It’s usually pretty crowded, they said, but Saturday was something else.
They’re used to seeing crowded stores right before a winter storm is about to hit, but “not on the scale of panic, where they empty the shelves like we’re seeing today,” Randy said.
Still, the pair were able to find everything they usually buy. Well, almost everything. Randy had to settle for fat-free cottage cheese.
“I usually get full-fat cottage cheese,” he said. “But I’m going to cover it with salsa and eat it with chips, so it’s probably not going to matter.”
He and his wife appreciated the work President Donald Trump has done in response to COVID-19.
“I think he’s done a great job. I’m just disappointed with the pushback he’s received,” Randy said.
John Lewis said the media’s made coronavirus a bigger deal than it actually is, and “now that the internet’s blowing everything up, that makes it worse.”
Anna Gustafson said she always keeps a lot of items on hand, just in case.
“Toilet paper, coffee, Kleenex — so if something happens, I’ll still have a lot,” she said.
Gustafson said she’s not going to spend a lot of time worrying about a situation that’s out of her control.
“It’s something that happens and you can’t do anything about it,” she said.
With everyone stocking up on food, “I don’t think we’re going to die of hunger right now,” Bode said.
Randy said it’s typical Wyoming behavior to stock up, not because people are nervous or hoarders, but because it’s normal to prepare for winter. Still, he understands why some might be stocking up for the coronavirus.
“If you’ve got to stay home for two, three, four weeks at a time, it’s better to have stuff around,” he said.
He doesn’t think Gillette will have widespread COVID-19 cases, but if that should happen, and the food supply is low, he has a plan.
“We figured, if we had to, we could order pizza for two weeks,” he said. “Just pay with a credit card and tell them to leave it on the doorstep.”
