Walmart to cut back hours

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart has announced it will temporarily change the hours of its stores that are normally open 24/7.

Starting today, Walmart stores — including the one in Gillette — will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily, according to an announcement on the company’s corporate website. That means the local store will close at 11 p.m. tonight, then reopen at 6 a.m. Monday under the new schedule.

The move is necessary to allow stores overwhelmed by people preparing and responding to the coronavirus to restock shelves and do necessary cleaning and sanitizing.

The change only affects when customers can shop and all associates will continue to work their regular shifts.