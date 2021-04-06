The Campbell County Master Gardeners will host two discussions on seeds and trees Saturday.
The first class is from 10 a.m. to noon with speakers talking about seed packages and zones, seed saving (i.e. what seeds can be saved and how to clean and process seeds for storage), seed starting and taping. People also will learn how to use the University of Wyoming Extension Office’s seed library.
