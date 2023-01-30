Hot exhaust from the Wyodak Power Plant meets freezing cold air east of Gillette as the sun sets on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Gillette saw another several inches of snow throughout the weekend, as temperatures plummeted and wind chill values reached near 40 below zero into Monday morning.
Gillette experienced its coldest temperatures of the month this weekend through Monday morning, reaching a static temperature as low as minus 13 degrees Sunday with temperatures expected to rebound into the 30s later this week.
The arctic air was accompanied by a mix of snowfall on and off, starting with about three inches of snow Wednesday and several more inches over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
