Popular tourist attractions have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and Devils Tower is no exception.
The number of people who came to see the first U.S. national monument through September 2020 has decreased by 9.6% from 2019, from 426,111 in 2019 to 385,140 as of Saturday, according to the National Park Service.
