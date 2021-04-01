Prospective Gillette College students will get a hands-on chance to explore the college’s technical education offerings next week when the school hosts Tech Exploration Day.
From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 9 at the Gillette College Technical Education Center, anyone interested in the school’s welding, diesel, machine tool or industrial electricity programs can stop by the campus and learn more about the college’s technical education offerings firsthand.
