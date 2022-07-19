Campbell County Health is closing in on its next budget, which appears to project continued operational losses but a slight net-positive in the coming year, despite coming off of a drastically worse financial year for the organization.
The net-positive projections are a far cry from the $10.7 million net loss budgeted for in fiscal year 2022, and the approximately $25 million net loss the organization actually had during the budget cycle that just ended, according to the preliminary June CCH financial report.
