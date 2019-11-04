A 22-year-old Gillette man reportedly called in a false fight between his brother and wife Sunday morning at the 1000 block of Church Avenue.
Aaron Bieber called 911 to report that his 24-year-old brother was beating up his 22-year-old wife. It was discovered that there was an altercation, but it was between the brothers. Bieber punched his brother in the face, but there were no injuries, Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.